Students join High Potential and Gifted Education program

Mrs Hayward is running a High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) program for Year 3-10 students across 13 schools this year. There are 85 students attending these days, including some of Tullibigeal Central School secondary students. This will take place in Tulli twice a term for the whole year.

Luckily, all of the 19 Tulli students from Years 3-6 will take part in these HPGE art lessons during their regular art lesson time with Mrs Hayward. The benefit of this is that they will have more time to complete their artworks across a number of lessons and a high level of teacher guidance. All the artworks completed during these special lessons will be kept at school and put on display at an art exhibition at the Tulli Hall at the end of the year.

Here are some of the great artworks produced by the students in the first session.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.