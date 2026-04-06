Students join High Potential and Gifted Education program
Mrs Hayward is running a High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) program for Year 3-10 students across 13 schools this year. There are 85 students attending these days, including some of Tullibigeal Central School secondary students. This will take place in Tulli twice a term for the whole year.
Luckily, all of the 19 Tulli students from Years 3-6 will take part in these HPGE art lessons during their regular art lesson time with Mrs Hayward. The benefit of this is that they will have more time to complete their artworks across a number of lessons and a high level of teacher guidance. All the artworks completed during these special lessons will be kept at school and put on display at an art exhibition at the Tulli Hall at the end of the year.
Here are some of the great artworks produced by the students in the first session.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
International Women’s Day
Media Release On Thursday 5th March at our Lake Cargelligo [...]
Sixth Annual Wade Grogan Memorial PUP Cup
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed out of [...]
Students join High Potential and Gifted Education program
Mrs Hayward is running a High Potential and Gifted Education [...]
Starting new Mathematics unit
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students started their new Mathematics [...]
Students presented with badges during SRC Assembly
On Friday 13th March at Trundle Central School, the SRC [...]
Successful Condo Classic Championships held
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Clay Target Club Incorporated held a [...]