Students hatch chicks
Lake Cargelligo Central School students recently had eggs in the incubator, which were donated by Gen Turner of Kurrajong Poultry. They have since hatched and now the students will raise them to point of lay, (or if roosters until big enough to sell). On Tuesday 25th March, the students weighed the chickens and the heaviest was 11 grams. They are so cute. Thanks go to Gen for the donation of the fertilised eggs. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
