Students get Early Entry offers
By Hayley Egan
A select few of Lake Cargelligo Central School year 12 students have been chosen for Early Entry Offers.
Jamilla Bugmy has been offered Early Entry to Charles Sturt University for Connections First Nations Program.
Chrizelle Bangcuyo has been offered Early Entry to Charles Sturt University for Bachelor of Health & Medical Science.
Stevie Saunders has been offered Early Entry to University of Western Sydney for Bachelor of Education (7-12) History.
Congratulations to these students.
Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
