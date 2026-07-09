Students gain valuable work experience

Tullibigeal Central School Year 10–12 students enjoyed the opportunity to gain valuable real-world experience through Work Experience recently.
Dylan is exploring a career in the mechanical industry, Ricky is working in agriculture, Ellijah is gaining hands-on experience in the building industry, and Shay-Lee is learning about the role of a teaching aide in education.
These placements provide students with a great insight into different career pathways and help them develop important workplace skills.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 07/07/2026By

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