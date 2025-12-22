Students enjoy Swimming lessons

There may have been a chilly start to Summer, but Trundle Central School students are still enjoying the pool learning lifelong skills during the Intensive Swimming Program. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

