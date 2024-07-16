Students enjoy NRL Clinic
Wednesday 26th June, the Food bank truck was in town, sharing amazingly fresh fruit and vegetables with Lake Cargelligo Central School. There was also a free barbeque lunch to enjoy, and services to talk to. Students took part in NRL Skills clinics run by the Griffith NRL Skills Coaches. The students enjoyed some fantastic training sessions in the sunshine, reinforcing their skills and having a fun afternoon. A big thank you to all the organisations who had a part in making this happen. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
