Students enjoy NRL Clinic
On Thursday 27th March, Trundle Central School welcomed NRL and NRLW players from the NRL League Stars Inspire Program. The players engaged primary and secondary students in enjoyable activities aimed at promoting engagement, respect, resilience and collaboration. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page and Newsletter.
Latest News
School holds Cross Country
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held their Cross Country recently. [...]
Celebrating Harmony Day
On Friday, 21 March Condobolin Public School celebrated Harmony Day [...]
A very busy month for FLA
Forbes Livestock and Agency Co were very busy during the [...]
Cricket success for CHS
The Condobolin High School Open Boys Cricket Team defeated Bathurst [...]
Kicking up dust and going for bust at Condo 750
By Melissa Blewitt Todd Ridley has won the 2025 Condo [...]