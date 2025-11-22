Students enjoy motorbike safety course in Wagga

Tullibigeal Central School students Dylan and Ricky recently joined their peers from Lake Cargelligo Central School, along with Mrs Coughran and Miss Foy, to participate in a Primary Industries Motorbike Safety course in Wagga.

During the course, students learned essential skills such as how to precheck their motorbikes, ride safely, and stay aware of the various dangers on a farm.

They had the opportunity to practice riding around a bike track, weaving through cones, and even mustering sheep.

To top off the experience, each student received their own helmet, gloves, and glasses to keep.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.