Students enjoy motorbike safety course in Wagga
Tullibigeal Central School students Dylan and Ricky recently joined their peers from Lake Cargelligo Central School, along with Mrs Coughran and Miss Foy, to participate in a Primary Industries Motorbike Safety course in Wagga.
During the course, students learned essential skills such as how to precheck their motorbikes, ride safely, and stay aware of the various dangers on a farm.
They had the opportunity to practice riding around a bike track, weaving through cones, and even mustering sheep.
To top off the experience, each student received their own helmet, gloves, and glasses to keep.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Term 3 Attendance achievers
Well done to Ungarie Central School's Silver (95%+) and Gold [...]
WSC hosts a Community Celebration
By Melissa Blewitt The Wiradjuri Study Centre hosted a community [...]
Showing skills and sportsmanship at carnival
Condobolin High School students Eli Heffernan, Zac Grimmond and Callan [...]
Students enjoy motorbike safety course in Wagga
Tullibigeal Central School students Dylan and Ricky recently joined their [...]
Melbourne Cup fun in Condobolin
Condobolin community members gathered at the RLS Club and the [...]
Students enjoy Martial Arts for Interest Elective
During interest electives, Trundle Central School offer as wide a [...]