Students enjoy last week of school

On Tuesday 23rd September, students dressed at the cast of the movie ‘Shrek’. The younger students loved it so Yr 12 appeared in the playground a few times. •ABOVE: Gavin as The Gingerbread Man, Kate as Lord Farquaad, Allora as Princess Fiona, Mitchell as Human Shrek, Ethan as Donkey and Josh as Prince Charming.