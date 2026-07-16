Students Enjoy Creative Arts Day

Tullibigeal Central School students had a fantastic day on Thursday 25th June at the Naradhan Creative Arts Day! They enjoyed participating in a range of engaging workshops, including African drumming, African dancing, and clay tile making. It was a wonderful opportunity to explore new creative skills, express themselves, and have plenty of fun along the way. “A huge thank you to Naradhan for inviting us and providing such a fantastic day of learning and creativity!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.