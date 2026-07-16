Students Enjoy Creative Arts Day
Tullibigeal Central School students had a fantastic day on Thursday 25th June at the Naradhan Creative Arts Day! They enjoyed participating in a range of engaging workshops, including African drumming, African dancing, and clay tile making. It was a wonderful opportunity to explore new creative skills, express themselves, and have plenty of fun along the way. “A huge thank you to Naradhan for inviting us and providing such a fantastic day of learning and creativity!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Touch Football Team win Knockout
Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Touch Football team who [...]
Students Enjoy Creative Arts Day
Tullibigeal Central School students had a fantastic day on Thursday [...]
Benji Named Champion at the Western PSSA Golf Trials
Congratulations to Trundle Junior Golfer Benji Wu who was champion [...]
Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club among funding recipients
Media Release Parkes Shire Council is excited to announce the [...]
Students Travel to Parkes for Secondary Reward Excursion
On Monday 29th June, Trundle Central School had the secondary [...]
Trundle Central School win School Programs Award
By Hayley Egan On Wednesday 1st July, Trundle Central School's [...]