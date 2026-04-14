Students Engage in Algebra Lesson

On Tuesday 24th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 8 students engaged in an algebra lesson, refining their knowledge through a modified version of the popular card game UNO. Students were highly competitive, matching like algebraic terms and trying to win each round. Ms Forrester and Mrs Cooper did not stand a chance! Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 09/04/2026By

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