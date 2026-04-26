Students Drawn From Library Raffle Box

Congratulations to the two Trundle Central School students who were recently selected from the library raffle box!

Their names were drawn in recognition of the many positive contributions they make in the library each day. From helping pack away, showing kindness to others, and assisting fellow students with logging on and off, they truly lead by example.

“Your helpful attitudes and willingness to support others do not go unnoticed—thank you for making our library such a welcoming and supportive space!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.