Students do well at Polding Athletics

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students had outstanding podium results from the Polding Athletics Championships recently! Congratulations to the following students: Relay team: Gold (Alexis, Bridgette, Lili and Kaleb) Bella: Silver in Shot Put Bella: Silver in Discus Bella: Bronze in 100m Lucas: Silver in Discus Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.