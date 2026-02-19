Students deliver Christmas cakes to residents

On Wednesday 17th December, a group of wonderful Tullibigeal Central School students, along with Mrs. Dillon and Deidre, delivered the Christmas cakes they had decorated to some of the lovely residents in town. They brought along music, smiles, and plenty of festive cheer! It was a joyous occasion for everyone involved, and a beautiful reminder of the spirit of giving and community at that special time of year. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.