Students complete intensive swimming
Tullibigeal Central School students completed two weeks of intensive swimming at the end of term 4 in 2025. It was a fantastic and very successful program, with students showing great effort, confidence, and improvement throughout. “A big thank you to Miss Anderson and Miss Foy for all their hard work and great teaching – we really appreciate it” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
