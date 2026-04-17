Students compete in NSWPSSA Boys Western Cricket Knockout

On Monday 23rd March, Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 2 students represented Lake Cargelligo Central School in the NSWPSSA Boys Western Cricket Knockout against Forbes.

The team competed strongly throughout the match, but unfortunately were unable to come away with the win.

The students can be extremely proud of their efforts and the way they carried themselves both on and off the field. They showed great sportsmanship, teamwork, and respect, and did a fantastic job representing LCCS.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.