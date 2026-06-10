Students Compete in Mortimer Shield

On Tuesday 26th May, Tullibigeal Central School 5/6 class travelled to Griffith to participate in the Mortimer Shield. Students combined with other schools to form their teams and, by all accounts, everyone had a fantastic day and represented their school well. Congratulations to Alice, who was awarded Players’ Player for the day! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.