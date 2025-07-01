Students compete in CWA Public Speaking Contest
Congratulations to Tottenham Central School students Eesha, Annalise, Lila and Arlie who competed in the CWA Public Speaking Contest in Parkes on Tuesday 27th May. All four girls spoke beautifully, with expression and confidence. They have been giving up their lunchtimes to practise and were all outstanding. It was a very competitive field with both classes having 35 speakers. Well done to Lila who received a Highly Commended and will go on to compete in Orange in the coming weeks. “We are so proud of you all and good luck Lila!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
