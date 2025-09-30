Students compete in Athletics Carnival

Primary students proudly represented Tottenham Central School recently at the Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics Carnival. Seven of the students qualified for the PSSA Athletics Trials which was held at Barden Park, Dubbo, on 19 September. Congratulations to all who competed! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

