Students compete at Western

On Thursday 6th March, Trundle Central School students had a great day out at Western School Sports Swimming Carnival. Congratulations to the champion swimmer, Thomas Sanderson (below), who won 6 individual races on the day. The Trundle Central School relay team also swam well finishing 4th. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

