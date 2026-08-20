Students Combine Creativity and Learning
Trundle Central School Year 3/4 combined creativity with learning as they explored the artistic style of Cubism by creating Commonwealth Games-inspired artworks. As part of their learning, students have also been tracking Australia’s medal tally, celebrating each Gold, Silver and Bronze. A wonderful way to connect art, sport and real world learning in the classroom! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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