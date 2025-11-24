Students chat with Jamie Chaffey at Parliament House
Ungarie Central School students recently made a trip to Parliament House, where they spoke with Jamie Chaffey MP while there. Mr Chaffey spoke with the students and answered any questions they had about how the Federal Parliament operates. “I am looking forward to a visit to their school in the new year.” read a post on Jamie Chaffey MP’s Facebook page. Image Credits: Jamie Chaffey MP Facebook page.
Latest News
