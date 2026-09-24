Students celebrate Book Week

What an incredible day at Trundle Central School celebrating Book Week!

Students brought their favourite characters to life with amazing dress-ups, filling the classrooms with creativity and fun.

“We were also delighted to welcome Perform Education for an engaging incursion where students interacted with three exciting texts. It was fantastic to see them express their opinions and dive deep into the stories.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“A big thank you to everyone who made this day so memorable – fostering a love for reading and critical thinking in our young learners!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.