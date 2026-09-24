Students celebrate Book Week
What an incredible day at Trundle Central School celebrating Book Week!
Students brought their favourite characters to life with amazing dress-ups, filling the classrooms with creativity and fun.
“We were also delighted to welcome Perform Education for an engaging incursion where students interacted with three exciting texts. It was fantastic to see them express their opinions and dive deep into the stories.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“A big thank you to everyone who made this day so memorable – fostering a love for reading and critical thinking in our young learners!” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Pool owners urged to check pump costs before summer
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin pool owners are being urged to [...]
Total clearance and top to $24,000 at Tullinga Studs sale
By Anne Coffey Optimism in the lamb market, a brilliant [...]
Students celebrate Book Week
What an incredible day at Trundle Central School celebrating Book [...]
Under 16s defeat Ungarie in Premiership
A huge congratulations to The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Under 16s, [...]
Celebrating Father’s Day
Tottenham Central School celebrated Father’s Day early on Friday 4th [...]
Caden has Successful Week at Touch Football
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Caden on a [...]