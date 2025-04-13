Students attend WAP Camp

Trundle Central School senior students participated in WAP Camp recently. Students went with an enthusiastic approach to learning. The Western Access Program (WAP) Camp offers students an excellent chance to connect with their teachers, mingle with classmates from different schools and engage in various team-building and resilience activites. “The social aspects of the camp are always a hit and we extend our gratitude to the staff at Lake Burrendong Sport and Recreation Centre, as well the our teachers who attended and supervised the students” Read a report in the schools newsletter. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.