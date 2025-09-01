Students attend WAP Camp
Tottenham Central School Year 11/12 students made the most of WAP Camp recently – taking part in lessons with their course coordinators and enjoying plenty of sport and recreation activities. A great mix of learning, teamwork, and fun! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
