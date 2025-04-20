Students attend trials

Congratulations to the Condobolin Public School students who attended Lachlan Touch trials recently. Cleo Whiley (third from left at back) has been named in the Lachlan Touch team. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

