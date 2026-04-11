Students attend gym lesson

On Friday 13th March, the gym interest elective group in secondary attended an excursion at Parkes Athletic. “We thank coach Jason for opening his gym and taking time out of his day to coach students on all things squatting, sprinting, lunging and wall balls.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/04/2026By

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