Students attend Goldenfields Water Careers Day

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Thursday 14th May, Ungarie Central School Year 10 students, Ben, Alex, Bailey, Olivia and Elise attended the Goldenfields Water Careers Day in Temora.

During their visit, the students learned valuable insight into the wide range of careers within the industry.

Students participated in hands-on activities, explored behind-the-scenes operations and took part in sessions led by a variety of specialist departments. They learned about career options in water management, tried their hands at operating machines, and chatted with staff about lathe work, welding, and water testing.

Sources: Sources: Ungarie Central School Newsletter and Ungarie Central School Facebook page. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.