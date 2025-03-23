Students attend debating workshop
A group of Stage 3 Lake Cargelligo Central School students attended a Debating Workshop on Monday 24th February.
The Workshop was run by the Department of Educations Arts Unit.
The students learnt all about the debating process and how to present their best arguments whenever they are debating.
They finished the day getting one on one support and training from the foremost Debating Trainer in the Department of Education. One lesson they took away form the day was that they needed to be a lot ‘meaner’ on their opponents when debating, but not once the debate was over.
The students did a wonderful job and joined in all the activities using their best listening and doing skills.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
