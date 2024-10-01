Students attend Cultivating Careers in Agriculture day
On Wednesday 11th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School students from Year 9/10 Agriculture attended the Yanco Ag Vision ‘Cultivating Careers in Agriculture’ day with over 500 other students from the Riverina area.
The students attended workshops to learn from the Stock Squad (in Rural Crime Prevention), Stock & Station Agents, agronomists, and experts in sustainable land management & innovative AgTech.
During the day, students also networked with industry leaders and other students who may be their colleagues in the future.
The student’s behaviour was exceptional and they should be proud of their engagement & enthusiasm throughout the day.
“We would like to thank all involved in putting on this awesome event for our Riverina students!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
