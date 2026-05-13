Students attend Careers Expo Day
On Wednesday 29th April, some of Trundle Central Schools Stage 6 students attended the Careers Expo at Red Bend. This was a valuable experience as they were able to talk to representatives from universities, industries and business about career pathways and employment opportunities. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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