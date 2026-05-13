Primary PSSA Netball
On Wednesday 29th April, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary Netball Team travelled to Condobolin to play Round 1 of the PSSA Netball Knockout against Condobolin Public School.
The team was successful in a win, with a score of 12-1.
Everyone demonstrated outstanding teamwork and determination in the game, showing impressive skill and sportsmanship on the court.
They will now progress to Round 2 and play at a later date.
“A big thank you goes to Miss Holborrow for coaching & Miss Langham for umpiring. Well done, everyone!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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