Primary PSSA Netball

On Wednesday 29th April, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary Netball Team travelled to Condobolin to play Round 1 of the PSSA Netball Knockout against Condobolin Public School.

The team was successful in a win, with a score of 12-1.

Everyone demonstrated outstanding teamwork and determination in the game, showing impressive skill and sportsmanship on the court.

They will now progress to Round 2 and play at a later date.

“A big thank you goes to Miss Holborrow for coaching & Miss Langham for umpiring. Well done, everyone!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.