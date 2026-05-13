Leadership team speak at ANZAC Ceremony

Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Student Leadership Team who spoke eloquently at the community ANZAC Day Ceremony at Memorial Park on Saturday 25th April. “Thank you to all students who proudly participated in the march to show their respect for the many service men and women who have served, both historically and for those who currently still serve. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Lest we forget. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.