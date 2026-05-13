Leadership team speak at ANZAC Ceremony
Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Student Leadership Team who spoke eloquently at the community ANZAC Day Ceremony at Memorial Park on Saturday 25th April. “Thank you to all students who proudly participated in the march to show their respect for the many service men and women who have served, both historically and for those who currently still serve. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Lest we forget. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Leadership team speak at ANZAC Ceremony
Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Student Leadership Team who [...]
Primary PSSA Netball
On Wednesday 29th April, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary [...]
Students attend Careers Expo Day
On Wednesday 29th April, some of Trundle Central Schools Stage [...]
Cold conditions for playing golf
Condobolin Veterans golf notes 7th May 2026 There were 16 [...]
Remember, Reflect, Respect
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin paused to remember those who served [...]
Condobolin residents enjoy a reel-y good Fish Field Day
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin and Districts Landcare recently partnered with [...]