Condobolin residents enjoy a reel-y good Fish Field Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin and Districts Landcare recently partnered with Flow-MER – the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) science program – to run a very successful Fish Field Day, earlier this month.

The event provided an opportunity for community members to discover all about the Wallaroi Creek native fish species.

Michele Groat, Local Engagement Officer (CEWH) and Tasha Hurley, Condobolin and Districts Landcare, worked together to bring this special day to fruition.

A highlight of the day was the capture of two baby freshwater catfish. “This is an exciting find for a species that has declined across much of the Murray–Darling Basin,” a Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder statement said.

Local fish scientist Dr Adam Kerezsy also answered community members questions.

Field day participants expressed interest in native fish populations in the mid-Lachlan creeks; the role of water for the environment; impact of carp and other invasive fish species; and facts about native fish movement.

They agreed the field day was a great success. It helped to raise awareness of native fish, water for the environment and local research initiatives.

Local Land Services also discussed new biological control options of African Boxthorn. While also demonstrating how to rehabilitate riverbanks using a native vegetation direct seeder.

Flow-MER is the CEWH’s science program. It monitors environmental water outcomes across the Murray–Darling Basin.

In the Lachlan catchment, Flow-MER scientists’ study native fish movement and breeding in local waterways.

Scientists monitor native fish to assess whether environmental water supports fish populations.

It is hoped that the success of the event will encourage more Fish Field Days to be held throughout the region.