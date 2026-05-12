Equine Dentist Belinda visits

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

On Monday, 13 April, Belinda Smith from Good 2 Go Equine Dentistry visited Condobolin where she treated some of the area’s equine friends.

Equine dentistry is an important aspect of horse care aimed at maintaining healthy teeth and gums, allowing horses to eat correctly, and maintaining overall good health.

Horse teeth, unlike human teeth, continue to grow throughout the life of the horse and can become sharp and painful or misaligned if not treated regularly.

Belinda is passionate about horses and the care they receive.

“Belinda moved from breaking and training horses into an equine dental career in 2005, training at the College of Equine Dentistry Australia,” a biography on the International Association of Equine Dentistry webpage says.

“She now holds certification from CEDA, the International Association of Equine Dentistry and The Australian Academy of Racing and Training.

“Belinda is a qualified trainer and assessor and is a level one coach with the Polocrosse Association of NSW

“Belinda operates a full-time mobile equine dental business throughout NSW and the ACT, including a dental clinic in Forbes and has ridden and owned horses all her life.

“Belinda is passionate about dentistry and works hard as an advocate for improvements within the industry. She plays polocrosse and loves fishing and farming in the central west of NSW.

“Belinda represents the non-veterinary equine dental industry on both National and State committees, advocating for Education, Regulation and Cooperation within the equine dental industry.

“Belinda is one of three dental technicians contracted to deliver training for the Nationally accredited course Diploma of Equine Allied Health-Equine Dentistry in Australia.”

Belinda services the Central West and is based out of Forbes.