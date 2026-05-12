Damon Imrie plays his 50th game

On Friday 24th April, Damon Imrie took to the field for his 50th Senior game!

Damon’s first game with the Hoppers was in 2010 in the Under 12s and he made his debut in the seniors in 2021.

Since then, he has become a vital member of the Hoppers, with deceptive speed, he is committed to every contest and never gives up.

“A dedicated Hopper, giving his all to our club week in and week out. Congratulations Damon!” read a post on The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook page.