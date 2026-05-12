Remember, Reflect, Respect

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin paused to remember those who served Australia when they were called to do so on ANZAC Day (25 April).

The community honoured the courage, endurance, mateship, and sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC).

Commemorations in Condobolin began with a Dawn Service at Memorial Park. This was followed by a gunfire breakfast for Ex-servicemen and women at the RSL Club.

The March started at 10.45am, and made its way down McDonnell Street, Bathurst Street, William Street and then onto Memorial Park.

Condobolin High School Captains Ryan Baker and Madison Scarce welcomed the community, acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of our current and former service men and women who have served and died in all conflicts, and the country’s allies and partners who have served alongside them.

“Today, as we gather to mark ANZAC Day, we pause to remember and reflect on the enduring values of service and sacrifice,” Madison began.

“ANZAC Day commemorates the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers at Gallipoli Campaign. It is a day when we honour all those who have served our nation in times of war, conflict and peacekeeping.

“We pause to remember the ANZAC’s not only to honour their courage, but to ensure their experiences and sacrifices are not forgotten. Remembrance helps us recognise the cost of war, reflect on the freedoms we enjoy today, and acknowledge the service of those who have contributed to shaping our nation.

“Sacrifice is at the heart of the ANZAC story. It reminds us of those who gave their lives, those who were wounded, and those who carried the physical and emotional impact of service long after returning home.

“Service extends beyond the battlefield. It is seen in the courage, commitment and sense of duty shown by those who put others before themselves.

“As a community, we can reflect on what these values mean in our own lives. Service can be shown in the way we support one another, contribute to our community, and act with kindness and respect. Sacrifice can be found in the choices we make each day such as giving our time, effort, and care for the benefit of others.

“Today we remember those who served and those who continue to serve. We honour their legacy by striving to love with integrity, compassion, and respect. We remember the ANZAC’s with gratitude, and commit to ensuring their sacrifice is never forgotten. Lest We Forget,” Madison concluded.

The Prayer of Remembrance was delivered by Jennifer Brady. Special Guest speaker for ANZAC Day was Condobolin High School Prefect Jonah Grimshaw.

“Thank you all for gathering here today in Condobolin to commemorate ANZAC Day,” Jonah commenced his speech.

“Each year, our community comes together to pause, reflect and remember. While ANZAC Day begun with the landing at Gallipoli on April 25th, 1915, it has grown to mean something much broader. Today, it is about more than one campaign, or one moment in history. It is about all the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

“In a town like Condobolin, that meaning feels deeply personal. Many of those who served were not strangers to us. They were our ancestors, members of earlier generations whose lives helped shape the community we know today. The names we remember are not just carved into memorials, they are part of our family histories, passed down through stories, photographs and memories.

“When we think of those who landed at Gallipoli, we often picture courage and sacrifice and rightly so. Many were young, not much older than the youth with us today. They left behind everything familiar, stepping into the unknown with a sense of duty and loyalty to one another.

“But ANZAC Day also asks us to recognise the reality of war. It is not just a story of bravery, but of loss. Loss of families who waited and hoped. Loss of generations who felt the absence of those who never returned. For many here today, that loss is not distant. It is part of our shared history.

“Over time, the meaning of this day has expanded. It now honours all Australians who have served in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions. Men and women who have faced uncertainty, challenge, and danger in the service of others. Their contributions, like those before them, deserves our respect and remembrance.

“The values we associate with the ANZAC spirit like courage, mateship, resilience are not just words from the past. They are values that continue to shape communities like ours. We see them in the way people in Condobolin support one another, especially in times of hardship. We see them in quiet acts of kindness, standing together, and looking out for those around us.

“Today is a chance to reflect not only on history, but on responsibility. To remember those who came before us, to honour their sacrifice, and to recognise the legacy they have left in our families and our community.

“So, as we stand here together, let us remember those who served. Not as distant figures, but as people connected to us through generations. Let us honour all who have worn the uniform. And let us carry their legacy forward with respect and gratitude. Lest We Forget.”

Rob Neal was then invited to perform ‘Flowers of the Forest’. This was followed by the laying of the wreaths, playing of ‘The Last Post’, one minute’s silence, play of the Reveille and the Ode. Both National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand were played as part of the commemoration service.

In the closing address, Madison said: “As we draw this ceremony to a close, let us take a moment to reflect on what we have shared here today. We have remembered those who served, those who sacrificed, and those who never returned home. Their courage, resilience, and mateship continue to shape the values we hold as a community.

“ANZAC Day is not only about the past. It is a reminder of our enduring responsibility in the present. To honour their legacy, we must carry forward a spirit of respect, unity, and care for one another.

“Thank you to everyone who has gathered here today, and to those who contributed to this ceremony. May we leave with a renewed sense of gratitude and a commitment to never forget.”

At the conclusion of the ANZAC Day service, the community was invited back to the Condobolin RSL Club, for a complementary barbecue lunch.

The Condobolin and District Historical Museum was also open to the public over the ANZAC Day weekend (Saturday and Sunday), where the community was able to enjoy free entry, a cup of tea and ANZAC biscuits.

We will remember them. Lest We Forget.