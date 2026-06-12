Students Accept Awards
By Hayley Egan
Many students were presented with awards during the Friday assembly on the 22nd May.
Students Boden Rowling, Freya Rowling, Madelyn Hoskinson and Neve Rossiter were presented with Hardworking Humbug Awards for scoring 10 High Fives during the week.
Attendance was also celebrated with four lucky students chosen at random for excellent attendance above 95% over the fortnight. Primary winners were Daisy and Wren. Brogan and Samantha were the secondary winners.
Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter and Facebook page.
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