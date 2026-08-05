Student spreads kindness to peers

During the school holidays, one of Trundle Central School students took it upon herself to write a heartfelt letter to her classmates.

There was no assignment, no teacher prompting her, just a young person wanting to share kindness and let her friends know she was thinking of them.

“Moments like this remind us that a great school is about so much more than learning. It’s about belonging, friendships, kindness and creating an environment where every child feels valued.” read a post on the schools Facebook page

“At Trundle Central School, we’re proud to nurture a culture where students genuinely care for one another. Sometimes the smallest gestures tell the biggest story. Can you imagine a better example of kindness and connection?” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.