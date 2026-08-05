Student spreads kindness to peers
During the school holidays, one of Trundle Central School students took it upon herself to write a heartfelt letter to her classmates.
There was no assignment, no teacher prompting her, just a young person wanting to share kindness and let her friends know she was thinking of them.
“Moments like this remind us that a great school is about so much more than learning. It’s about belonging, friendships, kindness and creating an environment where every child feels valued.” read a post on the schools Facebook page
“At Trundle Central School, we’re proud to nurture a culture where students genuinely care for one another. Sometimes the smallest gestures tell the biggest story. Can you imagine a better example of kindness and connection?” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Student spreads kindness to peers
During the school holidays, one of Trundle Central School students [...]
Trundle give their all
Trundle Central School Primary Small Schools Soccer Team lost 3-1 [...]
Having fun at LCS
Lachlan Children’s Services had a cosy day of fun, when [...]
Celebrating Aunty Anna’s birthday
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS), together with [...]
WCC celebrates 50 Years of NAIDOC with community
By Melissa Blewitt The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation marked the 50th [...]
School Safety Education campaign begins
By Melissa Blewitt A new road safety campaign is being [...]