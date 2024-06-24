Stockpro – designed by farmers for farmers to help your farm grow

Stockpro Livestock Handling Equipment is built to stand the test of time.

Stockpro is founded, owned and run by the Dietrich family, who have run a mixed farming enterprise including beef, lamb and wool production in central western NSW.

Beef, lamb and wool growers for three generations, the team at Stockpro understands the demands of farming in Australia. Their premium livestock handling equipment lets you do more with less, and it’s built to perform for decades.

Stockpro designs, manufactures and installs market-leading livestock handling equipment based on over 30 years of hands-on farming experience. The company understand the unique opportunities and challenges of Australia’s livestock industry.

According to www.stockpro.com.au, “Investing in Stockpro infrastructure not only makes your farm more productive and safer but also adds value to your property for years to come. With end-to-end services from design to installation, we’re here to help your farm grow.”

“Stockpro designs, manufactures, imports and installs market-leading livestock handling solutions based on decades of hands-on farming experience. We understand what farmers need and what works.

“With end-to-end services, from understanding your needs to installation, we’re on a mission to help your farm grow. Our equipment makes farming faster and safer for everyone – you, your team, shearers, truckies and, of course, your animals.”

The team at Stockpro take the time to understand your operation and challenges to create a solution that meets your needs. Their vision is to be the trusted brand for Aussie farmers when investing in intergenerational livestock handling infrastructure. Stockpro’s mission is “To offer quality products, systems and services that increase safety and efficiency and reduce toil in stock work.”

They consider goals (What problems do you need solved); Operation (Feedlot, breeder, trader, stud); Stock (Breed, size, numbers of mobs/herds, temperament); Data Capture (Auto-drafters, handlers, preg scanners); Site (Orientation, slopes, drainage, trees); Existing Infrastructure (Sheds, storage, dips, access). They even offer a custom design option.

Once you’re happy with the plans, Stockpro draft, check, recheck, schedule and order raw materials to manufacture and assemble your solutions.

“We keep you updated at every step and consult with you on any site preparations needed at your end so we’re all in the loop,” www.stockpro.com.au says.

When it comes to on time delivery and installation, Stockpro’s complete control over their supply chain enables on-time delivery with no surprises. They take accountability from end to end.

Their team goes onsite to stake out the yards as per the detailed plans. They work with other trades and shed builders to ensure a smooth build with minimal disruption. Stockpro also train and manage all our installers and concreters for quality results.

