Step into creativity and stroll through history in West Wyalong

Media Release

“The Bland Shire Art Trail” is a vibrant celebration of creativity and history, showcasing remarkable works across West Wyalong, Wyalong, Ungarie, and Weethalle. Highlights include the striking Weethalle Silo Art and Ungarie’s iconic “Big Football” alongside 44 powerful war murals. In West Wyalong, visitors can explore sculptures and murals that capture the town’s rich heritage, from a dramatic 20 metre mural to a tree sculpture carved with chainsaws, as well as colourful paintings and diverse public artworks scattered throughout the streets. Together, these installations tell stories of community, culture, and resilience, making the trail an inspiring journey through art and history. Learn more at the Bland Shire Council website. https://www.blandshire.nsw.gov.au/Home

Step back in time on the West Wyalong Heritage Walk, a self-guided tour through historic pubs, crooked streets shaped by bullock tracks, and landmarks from the gold rush era. Nearby, Cooinda Reserve offers interpretive signage on gold history, while the Green Corridor Walk and RSL Memorial Walk provide scenic and reflective experiences. For relaxation, visit Cooinda Waters, a picturesque spot for picnics and birdwatching.

Shopping in West Wyalong is a delight, with boutique dress shops and unique outlets along Main Street. Popular stores include House of Fashion, Pink Velvet Boutique, All Occasions and The Little Shed. For health and wellness, visit Body Health & Bowen where you will find healthy product, services and giftware or spend your morning at Glow Day Spa to feel refreshed.Art lovers will enjoy the Exclusive Hot Glass Gallery in Wyalong where Elaine creates one of a kind glassware.

When it comes to dining, options abound. Enjoy classic meals at Paragon Café hearty pub fare at the Royal Hotel or Toppy Pub, or Asian cuisine at Lam & May Chinese Restaurant. For modern café vibes, try Thom, Dick & Harry’s or Rise and Grind. Many venues share menus and updates on their Facebook pages. For a quick take away try the Quick Fix Café or Energy Flo. West Wyalong also has two bakeries The Round About Bakery and the French Hot Bake.

For entertainment and great meals, visit the West Wyalong Services & Citizens Club or any of the many pubs.

For maps, souvenirs, and local products, stop by the West Wyalong Visitor Information Centre. We know all the hidden gems in the Bland Shire and will happily share with you.

Whether you’re exploring art, history, nature, or indulging in local shopping and dining, West Wyalong and the Bland Shire offer an unforgettable experience.