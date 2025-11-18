Stella Scores a Century

Stella Hill is receiving congratulations on celebrating a wonderful milestone.

On 31 October she turned 100 years old and enjoyed celebrations with family and friends. Her three daughters, Susan Salafia (Ulladulla), Angela Mackin (Tullibigeal) and Judy Baron (Wagga Wagga) hosted a party at the Wagga Botanical Gardens Function Centre where her three sons-in-law, seven grandchildren and 17 of her 19 great grandchildren were in attendance along with friends and relatives from near and far. Unfortunately, one great grandson was away on a boat conducting border control off northern Australia and another was recovering from recent surgery.

Stella was born in West Wyalong on 31 October 1925 to Walter and Lily Trevaskis and lived the first years of her life on the property called “Uno” in the Weja district. She rode a horse to Merribogie School and later attended high school boarding at Kelso. Stella has seen the transition from horses and sulkies to cars and horse teams to tractors. She has lived through five pandemics, World War 2, the Great Depression and now the digital age all the while facing every chapter with wisdom and resilience.

Stella married John Hill in January of 1954 and they lived on “Wilga Dale”, Tullibigeal in the Yaddra district for all their married life. John was a former councillor and Mayor of Lachlan Shire. He passed away in 2014 and Stella remained on the farm for several years before relocating to a supported independent living apartment in Wagga Wagga.

Stella enjoys solving puzzles, catching up with family, reading and music. She is fortunate to be in good health. When asked how she was feeling the day after her party, she said, “I actually do feel 100 today!”

On her birthday Stella had a visit from the Wagga Mayor, Dallas Tout, and she also received letters and cards from King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Australian state and federal government representatives.

Story and Images Contributed by Angela Mackin.