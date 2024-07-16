Staying warm and raising money

It was a frosty morning on Friday 28 June, and Lake Central School students and staff rugged up with their Oodies and Ugg boots. The Year 12 cohort were running a fundraiser which was very popular in the primary. Hot chocolates were also a fast selling item for the day. Well done to Year 12 for such a comfortable fund raising day. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.