Staying warm and raising money
It was a frosty morning on Friday 28 June, and Lake Central School students and staff rugged up with their Oodies and Ugg boots. The Year 12 cohort were running a fundraiser which was very popular in the primary. Hot chocolates were also a fast selling item for the day. Well done to Year 12 for such a comfortable fund raising day. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Students enjoy NRL Clinic
Kindness Day
Sports Gala Day at Peak Hill
Merit winners for week 9
Bowlers show their skills
