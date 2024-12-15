Staying safe online

On Wednesday 27th November, Senior Constable Jane Heffernan spoke to the Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7 2025 students. She spoke of online safety, about the best ways to stay safe, and of the steps to take if issues arise. The students were made aware of the dangers of social media and the negative outcomes of bullying and harassment, and the serious effects it can have on those being bullied. Positive social behavior were also spoken of. “We would like to thank her for sharing valuable information with our students, and arming them with the knowledge needed to navigate social media, and to remain safe online.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.