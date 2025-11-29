Stage Three explore Echuca, Bendigo & Ballarat

By Hayley Egan

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School stage 3 students travelled to Echuca, Bendigo and Ballarat recently for their final excursion of 2025.

The trip was filled with incredible educational experiences, along with countless memories.

Students began their excursion on Sunday 2nd November as they travelled to Victoria for their week long adventure.

Students for to experience a cruise along the Murray River in a paddlesteamer boat followed by a charming horse carriage ride in Echuca. Students also experienced the interactive Twisted Science Exhibition at the Eureka Centre in Ballarat.

A full day at Sovereign Hill was a big hit, where students got to explore the Gold Museum, pan for gold and witness the Sovereign Hill “Aura” Night Show. Students also had a Medieval adventure at Kryal Castle where they experienced sword training, re-enactments and got to try calligraphy.

On Thursday 6th November, students began their day with a trip to the Botanical Gardens of Castlemaine. They also got to go underground at the Central Deborah Gold Mine in Bendigo. Students ended the day with camel rides and backflips at Echuca.

Students were praised for their outstanding behaviour and their genuine appreciation for the guides that shared their knowledge.

“A huge thank you to Mrs Burke and Mrs Horsburgh for their incredible care and supervision and for going above and beyond to ensure this excursion was such a memorable experience. A special thanks also to Mrs Burke for her excellent bus driving skills, which made our journey safe and smooth.Well done, Stage Three students, for making your final excursion a truly special one.” read a comment in the schools Newsletter.

Image credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.