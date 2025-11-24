Stage 5 explore Data Analysis

In Mathematics, Stage 5 Tottenham Central Schools students have been exploring Data Analysis, focusing on scatter plots.

Scatter plots are a way of displaying bivariate data. Bivariate data is a useful tool that helps professionals make decisions, as it compares two sets of data to identify any correlation. Beyond the classroom, this can be used to help manufacturers determine when and how many products to make, or to analyse the success of a new drug that has been developed.

The students created their own scatter plots based on how many pieces of paper they could get into the bins from certain distances. They then described the correlation of their data for example, a ‘strong, negative, linear correlation’.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.