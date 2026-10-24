Elle to progress to State
Lake Cargelligo Central School congratulated all their athletes who competed at the Western Athletics Carnival recently.
“All students displayed outstanding resilience, sportsmanship and determination, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
LCCS students had fantastic results across all events, with a special mention to Jax, who qualified for the 100m final, placing 10th overall.
A massive congratulations also goes to Elle, who qualified for the 100m final and achieved an incredible 3rd place! Elle will now progress to compete at the State Athletics Carnival.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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