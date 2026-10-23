Young and Deadly Mob for 2027 chosen
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School students Brax and Ella on their successful applications to the Young and Deadly Mob program for 2027!
LCCS also congratulated Billy, as he was recognised for his excellence and placed on the waiting list for 2027. What a fantastic achievement!
The Young and Deadly Mob program supports Aboriginal students in Years 5–10 who show strong academic potential. Students stay at their local school while completing some lessons online with Aurora College, extending their learning while staying connected to their culture and community.
Lake Cargelligo Central School are incredibly proud of Braxton, Ella and Billy and this wonderful achievement!
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page
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