Chad shows no fear in the dust and mud

By Melissa Blewitt

A member of the Condo Auto Sports Club, Chad competed in both the 65cc and 85cc classes, facing fields of around 120 riders in each category.

The championships began on a dusty, heavily rutted track before overnight rain transformed the circuit into a muddy challenge, with around 30 millimetres falling during the event.

Chad’s mother, Naomi Worland, said the difficult conditions did not deter her son.

“Not once did Chad say it was too hard,” she said.

“Even when he was absolutely buggered, he kept pushing, showing incredible determination and dedication. He went in hard and finished hard.”

Chad battled through three days of qualifying races to secure a place in the top 40 in Australia in both classes, earning him a spot in the finals.

The qualification meant another two days of demanding racing against the country’s best junior motocross riders.

Chad produced an outstanding set of results, finishing third in the 65cc class and collecting $500, while also taking fourth place in the 85cc class.

He finished eighth outright in Australia on his 65cc and 23rd outright on his 85cc.

Naomi said the results were a reflection of the training and effort Chad had put in ahead of the championships.

“After all the training and hard work, we couldn’t be prouder of him,” she said.

“He showed true determination, grit and heart. He never gave up and gave it everything until the very last lap.”

The strong national results mark another impressive achievement for the young Condobolin rider, who never once backed off in either the dust or mud.

Image Credit: Facebook (Naomi Worland).