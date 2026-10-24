Jacob and Eli showcase cricket skills

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Jacob Doyle and Eli Heffernan were named in Western Plains Outlaws U16 squad for the 2026/27 season following our Train and Trial sessions in Dubbo and Parkes. The squad will be led by coaches Richie Richardson, Mick Fraser and Ryan Medley, who will continue working with the group throughout the season. They played their first match against Central West Cricket Council on Sunday, 11 October. Central West posted a 136-run win in the one-day fixture; however, Jacob took two wickets and Eli put on 32 with the bat. Their next match will be on Sunday, 18 October in Dubbo. Image Credit: Western Plains Outlaws Facebook Page.